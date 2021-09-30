Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,271 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in FormFactor by 276.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 335,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 257,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FORM stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $52.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.