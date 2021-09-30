Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $177.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.36 and a 200 day moving average of $164.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

