Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,949 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $423.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.80 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

