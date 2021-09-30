Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 751 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 13.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,360,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

