Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $951,000 Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $85.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

