Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 361.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 170.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $54,168,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Pool by 16.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Pool by 50.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 188,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,503,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $19,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $446.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.80 and its 200-day moving average is $437.83. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

