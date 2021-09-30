Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after buying an additional 105,956 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,340,000 after acquiring an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $473.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $430.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,184 shares of company stock worth $16,385,304 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

