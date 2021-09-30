Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $60.34 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35,935 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.4% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Apple by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 12,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

