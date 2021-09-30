Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives Buy Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

PTN opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 902.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 630,193 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,038,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

