Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,878 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises 0.6% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $479.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.01. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.