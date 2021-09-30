Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTVE. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 213,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,250. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 397,581 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $21,734,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

