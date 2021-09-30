Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TBGNF remained flat at $$2.61 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Oxurion has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Oxurion Company Profile

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

