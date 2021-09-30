Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS TBGNF remained flat at $$2.61 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Oxurion has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.
Oxurion Company Profile
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.