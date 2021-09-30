Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $94.50 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

