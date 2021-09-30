Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Gardner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oxford Biomedica’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

