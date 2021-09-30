Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

