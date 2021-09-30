Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $373.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 473,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

