Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.77 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

