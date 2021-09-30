Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,876 shares of company stock worth $48,248,696. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 680,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,029,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

