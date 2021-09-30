OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.21

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.21 and last traded at $85.82, with a volume of 19026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.17 and a beta of 0.66.
In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,929 shares of company stock worth $5,583,676 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,336,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.