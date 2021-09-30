OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.21

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.21 and last traded at $85.82, with a volume of 19026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.17 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,929 shares of company stock worth $5,583,676 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,336,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.