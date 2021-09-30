Oppenheimer Comments on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2021 earnings at $13.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

NYSE JPM opened at $165.95 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $495.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

