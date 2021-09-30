Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 477,727 shares.The stock last traded at $50.72 and had previously closed at $51.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Get Open Text alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Open Text by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,812,000 after buying an additional 336,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after buying an additional 108,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after buying an additional 916,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after buying an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.