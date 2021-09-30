Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OTEX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.94. Open Text has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Open Text by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Open Text by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,812,000 after purchasing an additional 336,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,690 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

