OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

