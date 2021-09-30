ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

OKE stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.