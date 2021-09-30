Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Nithya B. Das Sells 20,900 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE OLO opened at $30.17 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.04.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 172.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

