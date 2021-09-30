Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $798,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $30.17 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.04.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OLO by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,369,000 after buying an additional 223,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OLO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after buying an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $35,180,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

