Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $83.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

