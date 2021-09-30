Old West Investment Management LLC Purchases 70,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 233.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Vale comprises approximately 0.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 349,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 310,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 188,316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Vale by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,149,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,225,000 after purchasing an additional 185,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 263,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 754,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,412,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.87%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

