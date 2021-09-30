Old West Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 254.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 77,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,037 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 17.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,026,186. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,762. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.80.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

