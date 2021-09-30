Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $315.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $275.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

Shares of OKTA opened at $233.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.84 and a 200-day moving average of $242.47. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Okta will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,948,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Okta by 175.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $223,669,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

