Oasis Network Trading 23.6% Lower This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $219.06 million and approximately $39.24 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

