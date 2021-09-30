NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,664 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of NXP Semiconductors worth $105,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,855,099 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $381,631,000 after acquiring an additional 120,092 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $123.22 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.59.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.