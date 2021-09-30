NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NVEE opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.71 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVEE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,075. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

