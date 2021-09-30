NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.NuVasive also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.59. 1,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,073.04, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

