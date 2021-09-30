NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $46.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.83. 1,813,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,795. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

