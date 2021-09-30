Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

