Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce sales of $619.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $609.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $629.20 million. Nordson posted sales of $558.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 37.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $242.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.92 and its 200-day moving average is $219.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

