Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.810-$1.867 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.46. 23,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

