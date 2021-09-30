NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,430,000 after acquiring an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $145.31. The company had a trading volume of 507,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,438. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $229.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.17 and its 200 day moving average is $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

