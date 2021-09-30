Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 632 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,433 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $284.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.05. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

