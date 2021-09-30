Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 33,720 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,720 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 1.5% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.21% of Cintas worth $84,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $383.39. 9,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,866. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.94. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.60.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

