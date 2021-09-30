Nicholas Company Inc. Raises Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Teleflex worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

TFX stock traded down $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $381.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,640. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.