Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,645,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,980 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $28,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $33,045,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $32,794,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 110,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,843. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

