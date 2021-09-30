Nicholas Company Inc. Has $53.22 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $53,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $284.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,225. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $183.41 and a 52 week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

