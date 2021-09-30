Nicholas Company Inc. Has $19.50 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.05% of ResMed worth $19,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,510 shares of company stock worth $14,985,014. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,166. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.92 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

