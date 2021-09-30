Nicholas Company Inc. Has $16.60 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,497 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 83,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $55.30. 37,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

