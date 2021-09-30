Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,014 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Omnicell by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,554. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $69.01 and a one year high of $162.86. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

