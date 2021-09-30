Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 6,065 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,044 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,466 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,199,000 after buying an additional 614,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $90,517,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.77. 19,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,271. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.06 and a 200 day moving average of $184.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

