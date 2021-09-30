Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 577,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.87. 519,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,564,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

