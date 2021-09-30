NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.11

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $2.48. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 1,798,551 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.96.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 445,000 shares of company stock worth $699,050 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

